SUKKUR - Butchers of Sukkur staged a protest demonstration in front of press club on Saturday against the closure of a slaughterhouse in old Sukkur by the district administration.

The protest was led by Abdul Qadeer Qureshi, Waheed Qureshi, Wahid Qureshi and others. The protesting butchers also raised slogans on the occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, the protestors said that there was only one slaughterhouse in the entire city, adding that as per directives of the district administration, police had closed it two days ago. They said that only three animals had been left behind while 19 animals present in the slaughterhouse at the time of police raid had been stolen.

They said that if the administration suspected that ill or unhealthy animals were sacrificed in the slaughterhouse, then CCTV cameras may be installed there for monitoring the sacrifice of animals. They demanded Deputy Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Sukkur to reopen the slaughterhouse immediately.