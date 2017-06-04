KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded that the government discharge its duties and control the prices of fruits in the holy month of Ramazan. Commenting on the fruits boycott campaign, he held the government responsible for the prevailing situation. He said that prices of fruits would increase every year with the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, making it hard for the poor and the middleclass people to buy fruits for Iftar.

He said the current fruits boycott campaign should be a matter of concern for the rulers. He said the boycott was setting a new trend in the country. He said that it was the duty of the government and its departments to control the prices of daily use items and fruits. Had the government discharged its duties, people would not have to take suo motu action and boycott fruits.

He urged the government to play its due role instead of issuing mere statements and taking cosmetic steps.