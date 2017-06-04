MIRPURKHAS - Demonstrations were held at different places in the city on Saturday to protest against acute shortage of water and prolonged loadshedding.

Reports say that hundreds of residents of Lalchandabad, Khad Plot, Pak Colony, Rajar Colony, Gharibabad and others gathered on Sir Syed Road near Sindhri railway crossing, burnt tyres and blocked the main road to register their protest.

They demanded restoration of water supply in their areas and reduction in loadshedding timings.

The protestors raised slogans against the Hesco and Municipal Committee officials. Later, they were dispersed by police and traffic was restored after two hours.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters blocked the main Colony Road in Hirabad in protest against power outages and acute shortage of water. They burnt tyres and raised slogans against the concerned officials.

They demanded the higher authorities to take notice of water shortage and loadshedding immediately.

They told media men that they had been deprived of power supply for the last 30 hours since Hesco had not repaired their burnt or faulty transformers.

Later, they dispersed after the Hesco officials assured them that the transformers would be repaired.

When contacted, In-charge Water Supply Schemes Jawad Khan told this scribe that water supply had been suspended for the last 15 days owing to prolonged loadshedding. “All the pumping machines become dysfunctional whenever there is a power failure,” he added.

He, however, added that duration of loadshedding would be reduced from today, as a result of which there would be a regular water supply in the city.