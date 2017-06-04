SHIKARPUR - Additional Commissioner Syed Arbab Ali Shah and other officials visited the main bazaar of Shikarpur and checked rate lists issued by the deputy commissioner. He fined various shopkeepers for violating the price lists here on Saturday.

According to a handout issued by the Information Department, Shah fined nine shopkeepers for selling essential commodities at higher rates and collected Rs4,200 fine from them.

In Jacobabad, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shahnawaz Khan Babar checked rate lists issued by his office and imposed fine on shopkeepers who were overcharging customers in the holy month of Ramazan. He collected Rs24,000 fine from them.