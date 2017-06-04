Kandhkot - Despite tall claims made by the government, unannounced power loadshedding continues across Kashmore district even during the holy month of Ramazan.

Loadshedding is increasing in various cities and towns of the district, including kandhkot, Tangwani, Guddu, Buxapur, Ghouspur, Karmpur and others with increase in temperatures.

There are reports of burning of electric appliances such as air-conditions, refrigerators, washing machines, air coolers, motor pumps due to fluctuation in power supply.

The constant tripping of the city's main feeders 1,2,3,4 and others have brought the daily businesses to a complete halt.

It is also being reported through various sources that the loadshedding is artificial since no schedule of loadshedding has been announced by SEPCO for the holy month of Ramadan.

This is being done to save the line losses due to June closure. Wapda officials’ incompetency and corruption have played havoc with the power supply.

Citizens of Kandhkot and its surrounding areas have complained of long power outages during the holy month, and that they are not spared even during Sehr, Iftar and at the time of taraweeh.