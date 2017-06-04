KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that the party leadership has decided to give the ticket to the party’s senior leader Engineer Najeeb Haroon for PS-114 bypolls.

Former PTI candidate Chaudhary Owais has also welcomed the party’s decision and extended full support to the newly nominated candidate.

Firdous was addressing the party workers meeting here at Insaf House on Saturday.

He said that Haroon was a senior party worker and had played a key role in the progress of the party.

“Haroon was abroad and after his return to the country, the party leadership after consulting with Chaudhary Owais and others has decided to give the ticket to him as he is considered the best candidate PTI has in constituency PS-144,” he added.

He further said it was a good sign that former candidate Chaudhary Owais had also wished that the ticket be awarded to Haroon, testifying that he is the most suitable candidate in the bypolls.

He said that the party would soon launch it election campaign in the constituency and the party workers along with the party’s candidate would deliver the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the constituents.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party had destroyed the entire province during the last nine years and this negligence on the part of the party had created a sense of deprivation among the people. He hoped that people would vote for PTI candidate on July 9 to put an end to the rule of corruption mafia in the province. The PTI leader demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the bypoll under the supervision of Rangers in order to eliminate the chances of rigging.