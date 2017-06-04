KARACHI - Railway Workers Union leader Manzoor Razi on Saturday expressed serious concerns over unavailability of seats in trains ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that a big number of people planning to celebrate Eid with their families was facing problems in booking seats, as all seats in all passengers trains leaving Karachi for other parts of the country had already been booked from June 18 to July 3.

He said the Pakistan Railways had already announced a discount of 20 percent on tickets of all trains up to 20th of Ramazan however all seats in all trains, which would leave Karachi from June 18 to July 3, had already been booked. He said that there was not even a single seat available in trains. He said that thousands of people were visiting the City and Cantonment Railway Stations in Karachi to get seats, but they were returning home empty handed.

Razi said that extra coaches should be attached to all passenger trains to solve this problem. He said the Pakistan Railways should also increase the number of Eid special trains to facilitate people. He said now more and more people wanted to enjoy the train journey after improvement in services and timings of the trains. He said the revenue of Pakistan Railways, Karachi Division, had increased due to the passengers’ rush.

He said the Pakistan Railways should announce that there were no seats available from Karachi to other parts of the country from June 18 to July 3 therefore they should not visit the railway stations in this hot and humid weather. He said that if the Pakistan Railways decides to attach extra coaches to passenger trains, it would facilitate hundreds of thousands of families. He said that each locomotive could haul 18 to 19 coaches, while many passenger trains were currently running with 13 to 15 coaches. He said the Pakistan Railways should make the abandoned Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational, as this train service in the mega city would earn huge profits. He said the revival of KCR would greatly help people as well.