KHAIRPUR - Two young men were crushed to death by a speedy goods train near Ghotki on Saturday.

According to details, Sarwan Bagri (30) and Sant Bagri (32) were crossing the tracks at Mathelo Railway Crossing near Ghotki when a speedy goods train crushed them. Their bodies were shifted to Taluka Hospital in Ghotki by the railways police.

Police said the victims had earphones in their ears as they were listening music and they could not hear the sound of the train.