KHAIRPUR - A mother of three and the man she was allegedly having an affair with were gunned down in Ward-6 of Bandhi Town early on Saturday, police said.

According to Bandhi Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Sarwar, 25-year-old Parveen and Muhammad Bakhsh were killed allegedly in the name of honour by the woman's brother-in-law.

The SHO said the alleged killer, Ghulam Muhammad, surrendered to the police with a gun and confessed to the double murder. He quoted Ghulam Muhammad as saying that he killed the two when he saw them in a compromising position in the woman's house.

"If the families [of the victims] do not come to register a case, the First Investigation Report will be registered on behalf of the state," the SHO said, adding that police were investigating the incident from various angles.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a Nawabshah hospital and hand over to their relatives after their post-mortem examination.

GIRL GUNNED DOWN

A girl was killed over a domestic issue in the Katcha area of Sukkur on Saturday.

According to Bagirji police, Muhammad Ali Jatoi gunned down Arbeli Jatoi and fled.

Police reached the scene and took the body into custody. Police later handed over the girl’s body to her family after a post mortem examination.

Bagirji police have registered a case and are investigating.

PRISONER DIES

A prisoner convicted of murder died at Civil Hospital, Sukkur on Saturday.

According to Central Jail officials, murder convict Ghulam Hyder Shar was admitted to Civil Hospital for treatment two days ago where he died on Saturday.

10 INJURED IN ACCIDENT

Ten passengers were injured when a minibus overturned near Dirb Mehar Shah on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger bus going from Karachi to Multan overturned and skidded straight into a roadside pond near Drib Mehar Shah. As a result, Umar Hayat, Muzammil, Lareb, Bilal, Zainul Abdin, Hassan and some others were injured seriously. They were taken to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. According to Tando Musti Police, the incident occurred because the driver had fallen asleep during driving. The driver ran away from the scene. Police have registered a case.