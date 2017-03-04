KARACHI - The Pak Sarzaeem Party (PSP) on Friday marked March 3 as Youm-e-Tashakkur. Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal and his close aide Anis Qaimkhani had returned to Pakistan and announced their political party on March 3, 2016.

It is worth mentioning here that Kamal and Qaimkhani left the country after severing ties with the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leadership. After staying aboard for a few years, they returned to Pakistan to launch a new political force in country that was later named as the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

In the last one year, the party has opened offices across the country with its headquarters situated in Karachi in the locality of PECH Society. It has been named as Pakistan House. After its launch, many political leaders, mostly from the MQM, joined the PSP and expressed reservations about the policies of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Addressing the workers and supporters gathered at Pakistan House to mark the Youm-e-Tashakkur, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal congratulated them on the completion of a year. He said that earlier “we were unaware and remained part of a political party whose policies were against the humanity. MQM not only used its worker to kill innocent people, but also misguided the youth and took them away from education.” He said the Mohajir community was known for its education, but Altaf’s policy defamed it, as he forced people to adopt violence to achieve his nefarious agenda.

“Luckily, we became aware of the policies of the MQM and parted ways with the party at the right time,” said Kamal. “After witnessing victimisation of the Mohajir community, we returned to the country with the message of love and unity. The PSP was formed to gather all the community on one platform and provide the middle class a platform to fight the ill-treatment of the ruling elite,” he said.

“I presented my case to people on March 3, 2015 and MQM former MPAs Iftikhar Alam and Dr Sagheer Ahmed were the first to join the party and endorse my point. Later Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon left the luxurious life of aboard and returned to country to play their role in PSP. The movement that was initiated by the two people on March 3 last year has emerged as the largest political force of the country,” claimed Kamal.

He said it was a good sign that in just one year the PSP had achieved its goal of rescuing people from the thirty-year dictatorial rule. People across the country were joining the party. “I want to restore the true identity of the Mohajir community and the people of Karachi that is being destroyed by the MQM,” he said.