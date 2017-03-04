KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said that people are looking towards the judiciary and they are hopeful that Pakistan will enter a new era of prosperity and progress after culmination of the Panama case.

He was addressing a party convention through a video link at Karachi's Khaliqdina Hall in connection with the newly-launched "Khushal Pakistan Fund" campaign. The fundraising campaign will continue till March 15.

On the occasion, a large number of political workers associated with various parties announced joining the JI. Individuals also announced their donations for the party.

A party worker, who is a plumber by profession, announced that he would donate his 15-day earnings for the fund. Addressing the convention, Baloch said that some elements were hatching conspiracies to create a chaos and divide the nation on the basis of ethnicity. These are the elements who do not tolerate supremacy of law in the country, he said.

He said the country was facing various crises and the nation needed to get united to deal with the crises. The JI leader said that his party believed in democracy. He said the Pakistani nation should bring about a change in the country only in a constitutional and democratic way. He said the campaign had a critical importance for the party. After the fundraising campaign, he said, the campaign for the next general elections would be real challenge for the party activists. He directed the party workers to keep in touch with the masses and enhance coordination with common people during the campaign.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman also addressed the convention. He shed light on various issues, from the domestic situation of Pakistan to the international arena of power politics. He urged Karachiites to fail those who wanted to exploit their problems for political gains. JI district south chief Abdul Rasheed and other leaders also addressed the party convention.