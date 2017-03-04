KARACHI - The paramilitary force, Sindh Rangers, on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspected criminals during targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

Two suspected criminals, Waseem Jamil alias Chohan and Iftikhar Ahmed, were arrested during a raid conducted by the Rangers on a hideout in the Saudabad area on a tip-off. According to the Rangers spokesperson, Waseem Jamil was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan while Iftikhar Ahmed was associated with the MQM-London. The arrested suspects were allegedly involved in incidents of terrorism and smuggling of arms and ammunition.

A suspected street criminal, Sanaullah, was also arrested during a raid on a hideout in the Gizri area. Another suspect, Mustafa Rehman, was arrested during snap checking in Macchar Colony. The suspects were later handed over to the police for investigation.

Separately, the Karachi Police claimed to have arrested at least 28 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The suspects included hardened criminals, absconders, bandits and drug peddlers. Police said that weapons and narcotics had also been recovered from them.

POLICEMEN BOOKED

IN ENCOUNTER CASE

Policemen linked to the killing of a man in an alleged encounter here in the precincts of Solder Bazaar Police Station have been booked.

According to details, Solder Bazaar police claimed to have gunned down a street criminal, Kashif, and wounded his accomplice Ansar in an alleged encounter on January 1. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons, snatched mobile phones and a stolen motorbike from the possession of the alleged bandits.

Following the encounter, the family of Kashif moved the court and the court directed the police to register an FIR against the policemen involved in the encounter. As per the court directives, police registered an FIR (47/17) against five police personnel.

The Solder Bazaar SHO said the encounter had taken place between the criminals and the personnel of the anti-street crime force. He said that Kashif was a notorious criminal and he was the cousin of notorious Lyari gangster Baba Ladla. He said that no policeman had been arrested yet and that investigation into the encounter was under way.

DRUG SMUGGLING BID FOILED

The Pakistan Customs on Friday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid from Karachi to abroad by arresting a passenger.

According to the Customs spokesperson, the Customs staff posted at Jinnah International Airport intercepted a passenger, Siddiq, at international departure as he was flying to Doha by Qatar Airlines flight number QR 604. During the search, the officials recovered 950 grammes of crystal drug and 2.7 kilogrammes of high quality hashish hidden in the brief case. The recovered drugs are worth Rs10 million in the international market. The accused passenger was arrested on the spot. A case was registered and further investigation was under way.