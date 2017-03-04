KARACHI: Chairperson of Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh Farzhana Naek called on the President of Society, Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, and presented him a brief report on activities of the Red Crescent in the province.

PRC-Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem also attended the meeting.

The governor of Sindh highly appreciated the contribution of PRC-Sindh branch to humanitarian work and said that during recent years the role of the Red Crescent in Sindh had taken a new dimension through the expansion of its services to rural and urban areas in the field of disaster management and health.

The mitigation of human suffering can rightly be treated as the most noble and highly selfless activity and this is the main motto of this Society. He also admired the leadership of Chairperson Naek and assured his full support to the Society.

Earlier, PRC-Sindh Chairperson Naek congratulated and welcomed Muhammad Zubair on his appointment as governor of Sindh and the president of PRC-Sindh Branch and also hoped that the newly appointed governor will pay special attention to the issues of Karachi as well as other districts of Sindh to reduce the suffering of vulnerable people.