KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Women’s Development Irum Khalid has said that a strong legislation against dowry and incidents of acid throwing on women will be brought in the provincial assembly soon.

She said that pro-women laws were passed in the past, but the issue of dowry was not given importance. Now the women’s development department has proposed a draft against dowry and acid throwing that has been approved by the Sindh chief minister. The draft legislation is in the process and it will be tabled in the provincial assembly soon.

She said that dowry was deeply embedded in the society and resulted in different forms of violence, physical, psychological and economic. She said that strict action had been proposed against the shopkeepers selling acid at their unregistered shops. These bills will be helpful in curbing these curses in the society, she said. The special assistant also said that women empowerment and protection of their rights was the panacea for prosperity of Pakistan. “We cannot achieve our targets by neglecting women, who make 51 percent of the population,” she said.