KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani on Friday received 18 fishermen released by India at the Cantonment Railway Station.

These fishermen had been imprisoned in various Indian jails since May 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani said, “We have received our brothers today. They will meet their near and dear ones after six months due to the efforts made by the government of Pakistan on the request of the government of Sindh.”

He said the Sindh government had always strived to take steps for the betterment and wellbeing of fishermen at every level. In this regard, he said, “We moved a summary to the chief minister of Sindh, asking him to compensate and rehabilitate the imprisoned fishermen. A compensation of Rs10,000 per month per imprisoned fisherman is likely to be approved.”

Talking to the media men, the minister thanked the federal government and expressed the hope that the remaining fishermen would be released soon through negotiation between the Pakistan and Indian governments.

He said that India should give a positive response, as Pakistan released more than 200 Indian fishermen, but India released only 38 Pakistanis, including 18 fishermen, on Friday. Still more than 150 Pakistanis are in Indian jails, he said.

The released fishermen thanked both the Sindh and the federal government for making efforts for their release.