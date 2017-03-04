KARACHI - The secretary for the Forests and Wildlife Department of the Government of Sindh has taken cognizance of reports of death of wild peacocks in Tharparkar District.

Keeping in view the situation, a meeting has been called by the secretary for the Forests and Wildlife Department to ascertain the facts, causes of death of peacocks and measures to prevent the further loss.

The Sindh Wildlife Department, in consultation with the livestock and poultry experts and the district administration of Tharparkar, has dispatched monitoring and rescue teams to different areas of Tharparkar.

The teams have reported that the rate of mortality being reported is exaggerated and the reason for the death of peacocks is not Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV), popularly known as Rani Khait. Starvation, deficiency of food and a lack of safe water due to delayed or little rains are the possible reasons for the death of peacocks.

According to the teams, 35 peacocks have died in Tharparkar for the last one month and most of them died due to starvation. As many as 13 sick peacocks have been taken to the wildlife quarantine area and are being given vaccine, and multivitamins. After recovery, the peacocks will be released into the jungle.

The ailing peacocks may be taken to wildlife offices. The person who will bring a sick peacock to the rescue centre will be paid transportation charges. If someone informs the Control Room at 0232920899 at Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner’s office about presence of a sick peacock, the field staff will pick the sick bird immediately. The team from Nangarparkar has reported sighting of 1,492 peacocks and shifting of three sick peacocks to the quarantine.

The people of Tharkarpar are requested to cooperate with the wildlife department, report immediately sighting of any sick peacock in their area and keep the sick poultry away from the peacocks, as healthy peacocks get affected from poultry virus immediately. Poultry vaccines, multivitamins, antibiotics and other medicines are available at all the rescue centres and are being administered to poultry and peacocks by the field teams.

The field teams reported on Thursday that 450 poultry heads were vaccinated and a dead peacock was buried in Mithi taluka. Similarly, 79 peacocks were sighted and only one sick peacock was found and shifted to quarantine in Chachro.

BILAWAL’S MESSAGE ON WILDLIFE DAY

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that protection of wildlife is a collective human responsibility and called for more effective efforts to save the flora and fauna in Pakistan.

On the occasion of the World Wildlife Day, which was celebrated globally on Friday, the PPP chairman said that every nation of any standing safeguarded its wildlife to retain the natural beauty and pass it on to the next generation.

He said that creating more wildlife sanctuaries by the Sindh government was continuity of the policies of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who set up Khirthar National Park in Sindh, Khunjerab National Park and Naltar Wildlife Sanctuary in Gilgit-Baltistan among several small and big sanctuaries across the country.

It may be recalled that the Sindh government had declared 940 square kilometre area in Thar Desert as Chinkara sanctuary last month.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party supported the international, national and provincial measures to raise awareness about protection of flora and fauna with special attention to the threatened species.