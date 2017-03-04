KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced the party office-bearers for the Larkano Division after a long process, which was initiated last year after dissolution of old bodies.

According to a notification issued by Jameel Soomro, political secretary to the PPP chairman, Aijaz Jakhrani was elected president of the Larkano Division, Aijaz Brohi general secretary and Mashooq Ali Jatoi information secretary.

The party also announced presidents for districts in the Larkano Division. They are Abdul Fatah Bhutto, president of Larkana district; Qamar-ud-Din Gopang, president of Kambar Shahdadkot district; Aabid Bhayo, president of Shikarpur district; Liaquat Lashari, president of Jacobabad district and Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, president of Kashmore district.