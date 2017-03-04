KARACHI: City Mayor Wasim Akhtar paid a visit to inter-city bus terminal in Baldia Town on Friday.

Director General of Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Senior Director of Municipal Services Masood Alam, Senior Director of Katchi Abadies Nazeer Lakhani and representatives of transport companies accompanied him on this occasion. The mayor inspected the facilities provided at this terminal for transporters and citizens. Talking to media representatives during his visit, the mayor said this inter-city bus terminal had been neglected for the last 10 years and alleged that the Sindh government had destroyed every department of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

He said that billions of rupees were generated through the KMC, but nothing was spent on the city. Due to unavailability of a shuttle bus service here, Balochistan-bound buses were using roads in the main city. As a result, city was witnessing huge traffic jams.

He said that now “we will jointly work for bringing improvement in the condition of this bus terminal so that better facilities can be provided to transporters at this terminal”. The mayor also inspected the under-construction Hub River Road and checked the condition of the drain in Saeedabad.