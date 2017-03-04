LARKANA : Police have intensified a search operation against criminals across Larkana, especially in the Katcha area of Aqil Patan, and succeeded in arresting six outlaws.

According to Aqil Police Station SHO, police have committed to eliminate criminals and crime from the area. Acting on a tip-off, Aqil Police cordoned off the area and apprehended six criminals and their ringleader Asif Merbahar.

They were involved in looting people along Indus Highway and depriving them of cash and other valuables. The arrested criminals were wanted by police in more than 10 cases of heinous nature like kidnapping for ransom, murder and police encounter. Police have recovered a Kalashnikov, a shotgun and two TT pistols from their possession.

Found dead

SHIKARPUR (Staff Reporter): The younger brother of a local journalist was killed in an attack on his house at Marri Muhalla in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station on Thursday night.

According to police, Ali Nawaz aka Altaf Marri, aged 28, was found dead in his house. Apparently, he was hit by an iron rod by unidentified persons, police said.