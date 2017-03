Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar claims to expose all the corruption in Sindh Government's projects.

In a visit to the Shahabuddin market today in Karachi, the Akhtar met with members of the market association.

Akhtar told media, “I am personally scrutinising ongoing projects in Karachi.”

"I will issue white paper in some incidents of corruption in projects started by the Sindh Government and disclose the facts to the public," he added.