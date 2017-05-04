KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh presented his books to him, which he had authored on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi and Benazir Bhutto.

He briefed Bilawal about the historic role of the SMIU and its deep association with Bhutto family.

Sheikh recalled that during his visit to SMI in 1999, Benazir Bhutto had promised to him that when her party would come to power, SMI would be elevated to the level of university. “Asif Ali Zardari fulfilled the promise as a president of Pakistan by awarding university status to SMI in May 2010,” he added.

He further said that the Sindh government had always extended its full support to SMIU.

On this occasion, Bilawal appreciated the historic role played by the institution in the creation of Pakistan and also for the development of the country through its alumni.

He said that Sindh Madressatul Islam had produced great leaders for the country, including Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto and others. “That is why it is considered as a national heritage of Pakistan,” he observed.

Bilawal offered his full support for the progress and development of the university.

He said that the country needed qualitative higher education for its progress and development.