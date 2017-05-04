KARACHI : Global warming is the major challenge for international community presently; there is a little doubt that global warming will change our climate in the next century. We have only two solutions to tackle this issue, first to find an international political solution and the second funding for developing cheap and clean energy production is increased, because all economic development is based on increasing energy usage. We must not pin all out hopes on global politics and clean technology, so we must prepare for the worst and adopt. If implemented now, a lot of costs and damage that could be caused by changing climate can be mitigated. These recommendations have been submitted in a research report on Global Warming prepared by the students Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi recently under the supervision Business Administration and Social Sciences Faculty member Saba. The students who prepared the research report were included Farhana Ismail, Mahnoor Aamir, Nasir Muhammad and Maaz Anwar. According to report that the issue of global warming first time was raised by a Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius in 1896 saying that fossil fuel combustion may eventually result in enhanced global warming. At that time he had proposed a relation between atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and temperature. After the discovery of Arrhenius the issue of global warming was forgotten for a very long time. The report describes industrial pollution, glaciers melting, deforesting, solar irradiance, transport and the role of human activity are basic reasons of global warming issue. While recommending the ways & means for reducing global warming people have been advised to choose a utility company that generates at least half its power from wind or solar energy, make your space more energy efficient by sealing drafts and ensuring it’s adequately insulted, while shopping for refrigerators, washing machine and other home appliances look for energy star label, it will tell you which are the most efficient.

The report recommended that LED light bulbs use up to 80 per cent less energy that conventional incandescent, drive Gas-smart cars, such as hybrids and fully electric vehicles which also save fuel and money, to keep tires of vehicle properly inflated which may save 1.2 billion gallons of gas every year, to travel through ecofriendly planes, trains and automobiles and to reduce your carbon footprint.

