KARACHI - Sindh Government and the local government of Karachi came face to face on Wednesday over the issue of land grabbing after minister for local government ordered registration of an FIR against the Parks directors who demolished an illegally constructed wall at Benazir Shaheed Park in the presence and orders of Karachi mayor.

Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, taking notice of the incident on Wednesday, directed registration of a case against KMC Parks Directors Afaq Mirza and Liaquat Qaimkhani.

The minister said that the park was managed by the Sindh government and its renovation was in progress.

He said that legal action would be taken against the officials, involved in damaging Sindh government’s property.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar, while responding to the local government minister’s statement, has said that KMC`s officials are playing their role for the betterment of the city while the registration of an FIR against the officials was an attempt to stop the progress of KMC.

He directed the officials to carry on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city without any fear.

He said that local governments would not allow anyone to encroach upon the playgrounds and parks.

“It is unfortunate that the Sindh government, instead of praising action of the KMC, is creating hurdles in the anti-encroachment drive while those who are ordering registration of an FIR against the KMC officials are actually patronizing the land grabbers,” he added.

Earlier, Wasim, during visit to the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park Clifton, had told media men that a plan was made to grab the land of this park, and for that purpose wall was constructed illegally. “The wall was demolished and the minister for local government was also taken on board,” he said, and added, “The minister, instead, had ordered an action to foil the possible grabbing of park’s land.”

He further said that the park was taken over by Sindh Government in December, but it is still in a very bad condition.

He said the petition for powers was in the Supreme Court and the decision will benefit all local governments in the country.

On this occasion, Director Parks Afaq Mirza, Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director Anti-Encroachments Nazeer Lakhani and other officers were also present.