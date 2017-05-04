Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, just after attending the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting in Islamabad, has written a letter to the federal minister for petroleum & natural resources urging him to circulate draft policies for the import of LNG and its utilisation and implementation of Article 158 and article 172(3) of the constitution at the earliest.

The letter, addressed to Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, says “reference to the deliberations in the31st meeting of CCI (May 2) wherein all the chief ministers confirmed the minutes of the meeting held under the chairmanship of federal minister for law & justice on March 3, 2017 and yourself very kindly agreed to circulate the policy on May 3 2017.”

The letter further says “The committee made the following decisions: The Ministry of Petroleum and natural Resources (MoPNR) shall place LNG policy before the council, and, The MoPNR shall submit a policy paper before the CCI in respect of implementation of article 158 and 172(3) of the constitution.”

The letter also says “It is, therefore, requested to please share respective summaries for CCI along with draft policies for import of LNG and its utilisation, implementation and Article 158 and Article 172(3) of the constitution at the earliest prior to its placement before CCI for deliberations.”

It may be noted here that the federal government had approved the import of LNG and its utilisation policy without tabling in front of the CCI.

The Sindh government and other provincial governments have argued before the federal government that the LNG’s import is a CCI subject; therefore its import policy must be approved at the CCI meeting.

The Article 172(3) says that the concerned provincial government from where oil and gas reserves are discovered would jointly manage its control along with the federal government. In other words, the federal and provincial governments would jointly manage the control on equal basis.

It may also be noted that the Article 158 of the constitution guarantees the right of the concerned province to gas from to meet its requirement first and then share it with other province, if it is in excess.

The chief minister also discussed Flood Protection Policy in the CCI meeting and presented a notification of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that stated that flood protection was the federal subject.

The federal government has prepared a Flood Protection Plan of Rs177 billion and is pushing the provinces to bear the expenditures. This item was discussed in detail and finally it was agreed that the provinces and the federal government would share expenditures on 50:50 basis.