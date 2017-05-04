KARACHI - The family of Aftab Ahmed, coordinator of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar, allegedly tortured to death in Rangers custody, is still looking for justice.

Aftab, 42, who had been working as Sattar’s coordinator since 2002, was picked up by paramilitary troops in plainclothes during a raid at his residence located near Mukka Chowk in Azizabad, Federal B Area on May 1, 2016.

The deceased was shifted to the Mitha Ram Hostel, a declared Ranger’s sub-jail for a 90-day preventive detention under Section 11-EEEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Aftab died within 48 hours of his detention on May 3 allegedly due to torture by the Rangers personnel.

Soon after his killing, Rangers had claimed that Aftab suffered from a chest pain and when was shifted to the hospital where he died.

But later when pictures and videos of the victim were seen on the social media, showing major torture marks on his body, Rangers issued another statement.

In the second statement, the Rangers spokesperson stated that Rangers had suspended at least five officials, suspected of involvement in Aftab’s death and had also constituted a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances that led his death.

The committee was to be headed by a sector commander designate of Sindh Rangers, and had to ensure that truth about the incident came to light, the statement had added.

“One year has passed, but the family of Aftab is still seeking justice,” said Farooq Sattar, and added, “Despite having concrete evidence of his killing in a custody, not delivering the justice to the bereaved family is tantamount to exploiting the constitution, the law and justice of the country.”

Sattar said that the killers of Aftab were roaming freely despite the fact that the then chief of army staff General (r) Raheel Sharif had taken notice of the incident and ordered a transparent inquiry into death in custody.

He also demanded the chief of army staff and prime minister to help Aftab’s family in seeking justice and also play their role in bringing the killers to justice. It is worth mentioning here that MQM has been claiming the extrajudicial killings of more than 57 of its workers during the Karachi operation.

MQM leaders also claim that more than 150 of its workers are missing; allegedly picked up by the security agencies during more than three years of operation. Besides that tortured bodies of several other party workers were found from different localities and their families held law enforcers responsible for their killings.

‘Lyari gangster’ killed

in ‘encounter’

Meanwhile, Baghdadi police on Wednesday claimed to have shot dead a gangster allegedly in an encounter.

Police claimed that the raid had been conducted on a tip off about the gangster’s hideout near Dubai Chock.

Heavy police contingents reached close to the hideout. “The gangsters resorted to firing to avoid arrest,” police said, and added, “The cops retaliated and during the exchange of fire one of the gangsters sustained wounds while his accomplices managed to flee.”

Police shifted the gangster to Civil Hospital Karachi where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police also said it had recovered weapons from the hideout.

It told media that the slain gangster was associated with Baba Ladla gang of Lyari, and was nominated in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

On the other hand, a man was shot dead here in the limits of Sachal police station. Police said that unknown gunmen shot dead Shahi Gull near Bismillah Center, Superhighway and managed to flee. Police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed it over to the family.

Police said that incident occurred over personal enmity.

