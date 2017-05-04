MIRPURKHAS: Hundreds of workers and office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional raised slogans of Go Zardari Go first at the railway station chowk and then on the way to the local press club in protest against the use of insulting words by PPP legislators against Hazrat Pir Sahab Pagara. The protesters were carrying banners and placards in their hands and were shouting anti-PPP slogans.

They arrived outside the press club where speaking to the protesters, PML-F leaders strongly condemned the PPP lawmakers for using insulting words for Hazrat Pir Sahab Pagara.

They demanded the government to take immediate notice of this incident as per law.

They warned that they could also use insulting words for leaders of the PPP.

They warned that they could not bear any negative word or insulting words against Hazrat Pir Sahab Pagara.

They demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter, removal of the involved legislatures from their seats and exemplary punishment.

On this occasion, strict security measures were made and police personnel were deployed to avert any untoward incident.

(Staff Reporter)