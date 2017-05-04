KARACHI - Despite continuous protests and warnings by different political parties to the K-Electric (KE) to mend its ways, the private power company goes ahead with prolonged power suspensions in various parts of the metropolis.

Karachiites have been bearing the brunt of announced as well as unannounced loadshedding for the last many days.

Students, who are preparing for their exams, are probably the worst sufferers because of power outages even during the intermediate and Karachi University’s (KU) semesters’ exams. The students keep sweating while taking papers. They complain that they were greatly perturbed due to the situation.

The power supply remains suspended for six to eight hours in the city, in addition to scheduled loadshedding and the power breakdowns that occur due to cable faults. A student of Karachi University, Rizwana Ismail, from Federal B Area, said that it was becoming increasingly difficult to study during night because of long spells of outages.

She said that last night power supply was suspended at 11pm and was restored at 2am, then it was suspended at noon and was restored at 3pm and again it went off at 5pm and was restored at 8pm.

A student of intermediate, Maira Sheikh, from Liaquatbad, told The Nation that she and her family were suffering from six hours of scheduled loadshedding, while the power company also resorted to five to six hours of unannounced power suspension at different times. “KE does not spare us even at night, which puts me in great discomfort since I am preparing for exams,” she elaborated.

A vendor of Iron Works, Qamar Siddiqui, from Surjani Town, said that the private power company had made nine to 10 hours of announced and unannounced loadshedding in three spells a routine.

He said, “Though we pay bills to the KE, the power company provides us electricity for only three to four hours during the working hours. This has badly affected business activities.”

A housewife, Salma Atif, from Shadman Town, said that a month ago her area was exempted from loadshedding. “However, for the last one month, we have been facing 4 to 5 hours of power outages in this scorching heat despite the fact that ours is the area where most of the consumers pay their bills,” she added.

She said she hoped that the power supply would not be disrupted during night as it was difficult to sleep without a fan in a small apartment. “If one does not get enough sleep it is difficult to work at offices during the day,” she pointed out. Meanwhile, the city witnessed two major power breakdowns during the last 24hours. The first breakdown occurred on night between Tuesday and Wednesday when major part of the city plunged into darkness. The areas affected included Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Tariq Road, Ancholi, II Chundrigar Road, DHA, Nazimabad and North Karachi.

KE spokesperson said that the power outage was due to tripping in one of their units and teams restored the supply within 30 minutes.

Another power breakdown occurred on Wednesday evening when fire broke out at Baldia’s power feeder.

Resultantly power supply to various areas, including North Karachi, Valika, Haroonabad, Site and Orangi Town was suspended. KE spokesperson informed The Nation that teams responded immediately and worked with the fire brigade department to control the situation. He further claimed that the power supply to the affected areas was timely restored.

Talha Makhdoom