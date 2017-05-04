KARACHI - Omair Sana Foundation (OSF) on Wednesday offered to train medical and paramedical staff of Sindh health department for free screening of Thalassaemia minor, saying the staff of district headquarter (DHQ) and Taluka headquarter hospitals and Basic Health Units (BHUs) could be trained for the purpose after 15 days of basic training.

No sophisticated equipment or machinery is required for Thalassaemia minor screening and its training can be imparted within 15 days.

“OSF is ready to provide this training to the staff of hospitals and health units free of coast,” hematologist and General Secretary of OSF Dr Saqib Ansari told a news conference held in connection with World Thalassaemia Day to be marked on May 8.

Accompanied by Dr Zeeshan Ansari and Obaid Hashmi, Dr Saqib Ansari said young children with Thalassaemia were dying due to lack of blood as people in Pakistan are not in the habit of donating blood and added that the only option left for Pakistan was prevention through screening.

Ansari demanded that the marriage certificate of a person should also carry his Thalassaemia status, and also the Computerized National Identity Cards, and said the entire population should be screened for the Thalassaemia minor so that inter-marriages of the patients could be stopped to prevent birth of more Thalassaemic children.

On the occasion, he urged all the stakeholders to play their role in creating awareness among masses about Thalassaemia as the disease was spreading at an alarming pace in the country.

Citing conservative estimates, Ansari said that 15000 to 20000 children were born with the disease in the country every year.

He further said that currently at least 100,000 Pakistani children were suffering from the disease.

He said that although all-out efforts were being made in the private sector, but there was a large vacuum for betterment at governmental level.

He said that prevention of the disease was crucial and implementation of laws regarding to the disease was need of the hour.

Ansari was of the view that the disease would be controlled if only the government allocated Rs9 billion for the prevention of Thalassaemia for two consecutive years.

