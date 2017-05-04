KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that good governance is the basic ingredient in the success of any government, and it is not possible to implement welfare-oriented policies without the interest of concerned officers.

The governor expressed these views while speaking to the participants of 21st Senior Management and 23rd Mid Career Management Courses at the National Institute of Management (NIM) here on Wednesday.

NIM Director General Roshan Ali Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Zubair said that constant training and refresher courses were also of immense importance as the same prepared officers for their next assignment.

“Such courses equip and train an officer to discharge his duties with more zeal and confidence,” he opined.

He termed honest, able and devoted officers assets for any government as their performance not only enabled the government to deliver on its promises but also identified and resolved grievances of masses.

He asked the officers to avoid red-tapism in order to avoid unnecessary delay in important matters.

“Your response time should also be speedy, especially for the masses,” the governor advised, and added that after the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an era of accelerated development would begin.

“CPEC is a game changer in true sense as it will revamp and revive Pakistan's economy with an estimated investment of $62 billion,” he added.

He said that due to its geographic positioning, Pakistan had a unique importance and economic value.

“It has also played an essential role in the maintenance of world peace,” he opined.

Zubair said that due to coordinated efforts of law-enforcement agencies, peace had returned to Karachi and it was rapidly gaining its past glory.

“There exist ample investment opportunities in Karachi for both local and foreign investors,” he remarked.

The participants raised various issues during the discussion on different topics, which included political situation of the province, Pakistan's role in war against terrorism, its relations with neighbours, investment opportunists in the province, overall economic situation and impact of the CPEC on country's economic situation.

NIM Director General Roshan Ali Sheikh, addressing on the occasion, said that NIM was training the officers, especially from Sindh and Balochistan.

He also highlighted the contributions made by NIM in terms of designing various modules for the training of officers.

In the end, the governor visited various sections of NIM.

He also inspected Command and Control Centre of the institute.

