KARACHI - The first phase of “Clean Karachi Campaign” by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Bahria Town has been started from district central as both organisations have resolved to clean the city and lift the garbage.

According to details, Mayor Wasim Akhtar during a program held in the office of the DMC Central inaugurated the first phase of the Clean Karachi Campaign by driving a dumper.

MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel, MPA Jamal Ahmed, Azeem Farooqui, Mehfooz yar Khan, Wasim Qureishi, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali and others were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor thanked the Bahria Town for assisting city of Karachi on timely basis and said the city was neglected since last eight years and lot of encroachments established on storm water drains and other places in Karachi.

He said local bodies were under the control of the Sindh Government and success of municipal administration was in fact the success of the provincial government but we cannot perform exemplary work with these resources.

Bahria Town COO Admiral Ahmed Hayat in his address said the “Clean Karachi Campaign” was a part of its policy of developing a better Pakistan and also a sign of Bahria town’s resolve.

DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said 17 dumping points were pinpointed and the Bahria Town would dump the garbage in Jam Chakro with the help of 100 vehicles Bahria Town’s Commander Zulfiqar has been nominated as focal person for the “Clean Karachi Campaign”