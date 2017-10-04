KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has termed corruption as a serious disease that harms the country’s resources.

He was speaking at a farewell ceremony at the NAB’s Karachi office on Tuesday. Qamar was of the view that inspite of resource constraints and other challenges, NAB was performing its job in an effective manner.

He said that with the acquisition of latest equipment and facilities during the last four years, the performance of the organization has improved.

Qamar told the officers of the Department that the people pinned their hopes on NAB for the elimination of corruption and for achieving this goal more efforts would have to be undertaken.

The Director General NAB Karachi, Altaf Bawani, said on the occasion that performance of Karachi Office was better than others in the country.

Earlier, Qamar Zaman Choudhry chaired a meeting regarding the performance of NAB Karachi Office.