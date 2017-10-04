KARACHI - An associate professor at the University of Karachi (KU) has been missing for the last one-and-a-half-week, his wife claimed on Tuesday. Dr Muhammad Ismail of Department of Islamic Studies was picked up by the law-enforcement agencies, his wife Amna Ismail alleged.

She said that some law-enforcement personnel came to their house in the early hours of September 15, and took away her husband and he was only allowed to take his identity card with him.

Professor’s wife further said that although she had informed the university’s administration about her husband being whisked away by the law-enforcement personnel, but the administration had been reluctant to take up the matter ever since, adding that she had even written a letter to the university vice chancellor and dean of the Department of Islamic Studies, but was still awaiting a response.

The University of Karachi’s security adviser Mohammad Zubair confirmed that the administration had received Amna’s letter about her husband’s abduction, adding the university was cooperating with Dr Muhammad Ismail’s family and making efforts for bringing him back.

A number of highly educated people have been taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) following the assassination bid on opposition leader in the provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan believing them to be the members of newly emerged militant group Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP), which as per the LEAs version, was behind the series of high-profile terrorist attacks in Karachi, including the one carried out on Izhar.

No clue to university

student’s whereabouts

The student of Sindh University, who had gone missing a week ago, is still to be recovered. According to reports, Zubair Ahmed Shaikh s/o Naimatullah Shaikh of Mir Ali Bazar Khairpur, a student of Pharmacy Department of Sindh University Jamshoro, was returning to Khairpur from Hyderabad via Sukkur Express a week ago, that he went missing from Mehrabpur railway station.

Naimatullah Shaikh, teacher of Govt. Naz Pilot Secondary School Khairpur, said on Tuesday that his son was contacted him and other relatives after leaving Hyderabad railway station, but from Mehrabpur railway station onwards, his mobile phone was switched off.

He said perhaps his son was kidnapped. He added that he had registered a case with railway police Mehrabpur, but the latter did not help in this regard. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Army Chief and DG Rangers to help him in the recovery of his son.