SHIKARPUR - Police have failed to recover Shah Dino aka Shahnawaz Chachar, a 25-year-old youth, who had been kidnapped on Sept 28 from outside of his village Mahro Marri, in the limits of Naparkot Police Station, some 50 kilometers from here. According to reports, a dozen unidentified armed assailants waited for Chachar outside the village and forcibly took him away to an undisclosed location. Family members of the youth, namely Muhammad Arif Chachar, Rahib Chachar and others have demanded the higher authorities take notice of the incident and play their role for his early recovery.