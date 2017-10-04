Karachi - Sindh Minister for Law and Prison Affairs Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar on Tuesday said that the attitude of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) with the provincial government was regrettable and if the provincial government was not provided with the census data then it also had legal options to exercise.

In a statement issued here, Lanjhar said that it was the responsibility of the federal government to provide census data to federating units, “But we were not provided with it due to our reservations over it,” he added.

“We still have strong reservations,” the minister said, adding the federal government had tampered with the census results as every federal institution was subordinate to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that the PML-N was taking revenge from the people of Sindh for not voting for their party and had intentionally shown low population figures of the province.

“If we are not provided with the census data then we have all the right to come out on the roads,” he said.

He regretted that PBS Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa was speaking the same language as of Nawaz Sharif, and said that he should represent people rather than Sharifs and learn lesson from what had happened with the former prime minister.

He said that refusal of the Centre to provide Sindh government with the census figures, citing an amendment in the law, proved that the provincial government’s concerns were genuine. “Our demand is just and the census data is not a Qatari letter which could be stolen,” Lanjhar said.

Regarding PPP President Asif Ali Zardari’s call for amending the newly passed accountability bill, the minister said that the Sindh cabinet would meet in the ongoing week in order to discuss these amendments.