KARACHI - Senior journalist Wali Rizvi was found dead in his flat at Gulistan-e-Johar on Monday night. The flat’s union informed the police about his death.

According to the police sources, Wali Rizvi was ill and had been living alone in his flat. Police shifted the body to the Edhi’s morgue. DSP Shahrah-e-faisal police station said that he died of cardiac arrest. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Khurshid Abbasi said that they were trying to contact with the deceased family.