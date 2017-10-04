Kandhkot - Local villagers staged a sit-in here on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the sewage accumulated in their villages and fields. People of several villages, Basham Khan Bajkani, Mohammed Arbi Sabzoi, Fateh Mohammed, Mohammed Nawaz and others recorded their protest and chanted slogans against the concerned officials for not bringing the situation under control.

Speaking to the protestors, Sathi Khan Bajkani, Mohammad Imran, Mashoque Ali, Sanaullah and others complained that sewage had entered into their farmlands and villages, and had destroyed the productivity of their lands. They said as sewage contained harmful chemicals, it had also caused several diseases. They said that repeatedly approaching the district administration and other concerned authorities, no step had been taken so far to alleviate their sufferings. They demanded Sindh chief minister and Commissioner Larkana to take notice of the lethargy of concerned officials and get their issue resolved, warning otherwise they would be forced to intensify their protests.