KARACHI - Thieves stole valuables worth million of rupees from the traders of Shahabuddin Market here on Tuesday, leading to protest by the traders.

According to details, a gang of thieves got hold of the security guards deputed at the market and tightened them with ropes. Later, they stole valuables from 27 shops located near Empress Market.

Police said that four gunmen in the wee hours on Tuesday barged into the market and broke locks of the shops.

“The shopkeepers came to know about the burglary when they came to open their shops in the morning,” police said, and added, “They were astonished to see both watchmen tide with ropes.”

Later, scores of shopkeepers gathered at Preedy Steet in front of police station and staged a protest against police’s inaction.

Mushtaq Memon, member of the Sadder Trade Union, when contacted said that such midnight robberies had become a routine while police was unable to bust any of the gangs involved.

The protest led to intense traffic jam in the areas surrounding the market. Police high-ups rushed to the spot and assured traders of their complete cooperation.

The protesters finally dispersed following successful negotiations with police. Police registered the case and started investigations.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja has asked DIG East to submit the report.

Khawaja also directed the police officers to collect evidence from the crime scene and record the statements of shop owners to make the investigation successful.

He also directed the concerned investigation officer to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Kidnapped girl recovered:

Meanwhile, Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered an abducted girl and also arresting her two kidnappers.

Police said that the girl, resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, who worked as a maid in Rabia City residential apartments, had been picked up by the culprits identified as Anas and Aslam on Sunday.

It said that culprits took her to the Ziaul Haq Colony located in the remits of Mubina Town police station.

Quoting the girl, police said she had friendship with Anus who wanted to marry her, but her (girls) parents tied her knot with somebody else. “Resultantly Anus abducted me,” she told police.

Police said that family of the girl lodged an FIR against the accused persons while investigation was in progress.