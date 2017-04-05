Karachi - Sindh government has decided not to succumb to the opposition to its decision to remove the incumbent Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and has instead deemed it fit to seek provincial cabinet’s consent on the subject.

According to sources, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has convened the meeting of the provincial cabinet on Wednesday in order to seek the nod from ministers about removing the IGP. “The meeting was delayed due to engagements in connection with the 38th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux,” they said, adding that it would now be held on Wednesday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had returned the services of Khawaja to the federal government three days ago but the Sindh High Court (SHC) later revoked the provincial government’s order to appoint Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the acting IG instead and reinstated Khawaja on his post.

Sources in PPP said that the decision to convene the cabinet meeting was taken after consultations with the legal experts.

“The court, in its order, had also cited not consulting the cabinet over the issue as a reason for revoking the provincial government’s order,” they said, and added therefore it was decided to take up the issue in the cabinet meeting. The sources further said that the provincial cabinet would not only approve the termination of services of the IGP, but would also recommend three names to the federal government for the slot.

The provincial government has also decided to challenge the decision in the courts with party’s stalwart and former information adviser Maula Bux Chandio saying that they reserved the right to appeal as Khawaja was of lower grade than the one who replaced him.