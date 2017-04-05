KARACHI - Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Abdul Haq campuses of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) have advised their MS, M Phil or PhD programmes candidates to deposit enrollment fees, Rs 2100/, along with relevant forms, at Askari Bank's University Road or Bohrapir branches respectively by April 30.

FUUAST Registrar Dr Muhammad Sarim, in a press release, said the concerned students could also fill their forms online by downloading it from the Urdu university website (www.fuuast.edu.pk/enform).

The forms were said to be necessarily attached with copies of matriculation certificates, NIC copy, three passport size photographs, original copy of voucher, actual copy of Master's marks sheet (for M.Phil and MS) and actual copy of MS/M.Phil marks sheet for PhD program.

FUUAST announces results of MA (private) exams

Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) on Tuesday announced results of its Masters in International Relations and Economics examination for private candidates. FUUAST's Controller of Examination, Ghayasuddin Ahmed sharing details said that 110 candidates were registered for MA in International Relations 2015.

However, 94 appeared for the same and 54 were declared pass.

One hundred and ninety seven candidates registered themselves for MA in Economics exams with 171 appearing in the same

and 63 declared successful.