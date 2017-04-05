KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said on Tuesday that engineering is one of the most important departments of PIA and all possible efforts should be made to make it more efficient within the given resources in the shortest possible time. He said this during his visit to the Engineering and Line Maintenance Department of PIA here, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier on Tuesday. Secretary Aviation and Acting Chairman PIA,

M Irfan Elahi also accompanied him. Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali gave a detailed briefing on the working of various components of engineering department and the challenges being faced by them.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the advisor said the capacity of PIA's engineering department must be enhanced so that it could not only provide better service to airline's own aircraft but also earn revenue by providing technical assistance to other airlines. High standards of maintenance must be ensured keeping in view the international regulations, Original Engine Manufacturers' (OEM) guidelines and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)/ Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) standard, he added. He pointed out that flight safety was the responsibility of engineering department and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Mehtab emphasized that PIA's engineering department must focus on building the capacity of its personnel by providing them better training in all fields. He directed the PIA should get EASA 145 certification on priority basis.

Similarly, all efforts should be made to minimize the number of SAFA findings during surprise checks at foreign airports, he added.

He also directed the scrapped parts and other junk should be cleared from hangars and adjacent areas, as they occupied valuable space without being of much use.