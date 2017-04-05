Karachi - Although the main event in connection with the 38th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was held at Garhi Khuda Bux on Tuesday, with top party leaders addressing a public gathering there, the local party leaders in district Malir, East, Korangi and South also observed the occasion with great respect and reverence.

A large number of PPP leaders and workers besides ordinary people participated in the ceremonies held at Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Pehlwan Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Lyari.

Quran Khawani was also held for the salvation of the soul of former prime minister, while Fateha was also offered.

Food was also distributed among the needy people on the occasion.

The provincial government had announced a public holiday to mark the anniversary. Addressing the ceremony, PPP’s district and union council chairmen pledged to pursue the mission of the late Bhutto, who wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows in struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society.

They added that Bhutto refused to bow down before the military dictator.

They said that Bhutto raised political consciousness of the people‚ gave them self-respect and self-confidence.

He believed that people are the real force of power, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leaders paid rich tributes to ZAB for his services for the poor people and progress of Pakistan. They vowed to work under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari abd Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.