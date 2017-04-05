KARACHI - Refuting allegations of overbilling, K-Electric on Tuesday reiterated that its accounts were audited regularly by renowned firms.

KE spokesperson said that the perception being created by certain circles was baseless and all regulatory guidelines were followed when the monthly bills were generated.

The spokesperson further said that bills are generated as per consumer’s meter readings which are clearly visible on their respective meters.

“In cases where theft, meter tampering or illegal abstraction is detected, the billing is done based on prescribed regulatory guidelines,” he added.

K-Electric’s visible and timely investments have benefited consumers through improvement in supply and quality of service.

Transmission and Distribution losses have been brought down to around 22% from 36%. This has resulted in exemption of 61% of Karachi, including industrial zones and strategic installations from loadshedding.

K-Electric has also been endorsed by various national and regional stakeholders for ensuring best practices of disclosure and transparency in its financial reporting.

“The power utility is continuously striving to enhance its services and encourage customers to share feedback for further improvement,” the spokesperson concluded.