MIRPURKHAS - A woman and her two daughters were allegedly abducted while her husband was injured in an armed attack near Noor CNG pump at Hyderabad Mirpurkhas- Road within the limits of Old Mirpur police station on Tuesday.

As per reports, eight armed men entered the house of Ghaus Bux and injured him with sticks on offering resistance.

Later, they abducted his wife Mir Zadi and his two daughters Shehzadi, 12, and one-year-old Sanam.

On the complaint of Ghaus, initial report was registered by Old Mirpur police while the injured was rushed to the emergency of Civil Hospital where he was provided first aid and then admitted to male surgical ward.

Later speaking to media men at the hospital, Ghaus said that his rivals Ali Nawaz Machi, his son Ayaz Ali, Wahid Bux, Raja and Lateef had an old enmity with his family. Aijaz, SHO Old Mirpur police, said that raids were being conducted to arrest the attackers and recover Ghaus’s wife and his two daughters.