HYDERABAD - The Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain has claimed the citizens of Latifabad have started getting fruits from the development schemes which launched by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation for their welfare despite paucity of funds.

He stated this while talking to various delegations of Latifabad which called on him here at his office on Tuesday.

The Mayor informed the delegations besides completion of development schemes, work was being carried out on war footing basis for cleanliness, removal of encroachments and action against the sale of unhealthy and unsafe meat in Latifabad.

The beautification of Hyderabad City and Latifabad with provisions of all civic facilities to the residents is the prime responsibility of HMC and all out efforts are being made to make the future of the children of both talukas bright by providing them all required needs at their doorsteps, he added.

The Mayor however underlined the need of cooperation from the citizens so that process of beautification of Hyderabad City and Latifabad could be completed at the earliest.