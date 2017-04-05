Kandhkot - Mosquito borne diseases have increased across Kashmore district due to inefficiency of the concerned authorities.

Diseases such as Dengue, Malaria and others are spreading at a rapid pace throughout the district, especially in Kandhkot. Hundreds of cases of Malaria have been reported so far.

But the health department is least interested in remedying the situation as neither it provides anti-Malaria drugs nor does it spray in the affected areas.

Talking to this scribe, residents of various localities said that as compared to previous years, this year Malaria and other diseases were spreading at a fast pace in various areas of Kandhkot, Kashmore, Buxapur, Gouspur and Tangwani. Our children are most affected, they complained.

They protested that despite making complaints to the Health and Malaria Control Department several times, the affected areas were yet to receive the spray.

It is worth mentioning here that despite allocation of heavy budget for health, no proper measures have been taken by the health department to prevent and control malaria and other mosquito borne diseases.