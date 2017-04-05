KARACHI- Two prisoners died in mysterious circumstance here on Tuesday. Police said that both inmates died due to heart attack. Saeed Muhammad, 52, detained in Central Prison Karachi was shifted to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said that the deceased was arrested by Itahad Town police in 2015. It added that family of the deceased had declined to take the body which later was handed over to the Eidhi Foundation. On the other hand, an accused arrested by Landhi police in 2016, died in similar circumstances. Police said that Noman Kashif, 36, booked in a robbery case, died due to heart failure.

Landhi Jail police shifted him to the Civil Hospital where he died during treatment.

Police handed over the body to the family. Meanwhile, a sacked PIA employee committed suicide in the remits of Model Colony police station.

Police said that Muhammad Yousaf had recently been fired by Pakistan International Airliness. “Resultantly he got upset and due to financial crisis he hanged himself to death at his home,” it added.