SHIKARPUR - All the arrangements have been finalised to mark 70th Independence Day with enthusiasm and great zeal.

It was decided in a meeting which was held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur, under an umbrella of DC Shikarpur, Syed Hassan Raza to review arrangements for Independence Day, here on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur directed all district officers to lit and decorate all government offices on the eve of 70th Independence Day of Pakistan while national flags must be hoisted at public and private offices, DC directed.

Besides, main ceremony of Independence Day will be held at DC Office Shikarpur, it was decided.

In addition to, DC Shikarpur also issued directions to the traders of Shikarpur to decorate their shops and make arrangements to celebrate 70th Independence Day as well.

Syed Arbab Shah, Naeem Ahmed Abbasi, Ameer Ali Mirani, Assistant Commissioner, Shikarpur, Khanpur and Lakhi Ghulam Shah and other district officers attended the meeting.

MARTYRDOM DAY OBSERVES

The martyrdom day for policemen was observed in Shikarpur like other parts of the country on 4th August 2017, here on Friday.

According to reports, Shikarpur Police observed August 4 as Youm-e- Shuhada in reconginisation to those Police personnel who laid their lives for the cause of motherland.

A function has observed the day is being organised at the graves of Shuhda being the first Youm-e-Shuhada.

Quran Khuwani was attended by all SDPOs & SHOs and laid a floral wreath on the monuments of martyred and offered Feteha.

Over 30 kin and relatives of the martyrs have been invited to attend the function being held at Shikarpur Police Headquarters, where different speakers paid tributes to the heroes of police.

Similarly, several ceremonies were also held at Jacobabad for martyrs of Jacobabad.