KARACHI - Karachi University’s Director Admission Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri has extended the schedule of fees submission for Evening Program Masters/Diploma and Chinese Language Certificate Course Admissions 2017.
A University spokesman said on Friday that the selected Candidates for Evening Program Admissions may submit their fees till 9th August while the candidates of Chinese language certificate course may submit their fees till 8th August 2017.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-Aug-2017 here.