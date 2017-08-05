KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is keen to promote the country’s economy by providing all cooperation and help to industrialists for which they set up their industries so that they play their due role in the society.

This he said while addressing the gathering of businessmen and industrialists held in his honour by prominent businessman and head of United Business Group Mr. Gulzar Firoz at his residence last night.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that government is taking concrete steps for the strengthening of industrial sector as the Dhabeji, Khairpur and other parts of the Sindh Province are going to be developed as industrial zones with all infra structure facilities and prior to CEPEC priorities, in this regard labour, industries and transport sectors have been given special attention with various development projects.

Keeping in view Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision , the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken up various projects with the federal government as well as ex-Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Nafisa Shah had played pivotal role for establishment Khairpur Economic Zone besides to promote the industrial sector, we would be join hands with industrialists and businessmen, their all problems would be resolved on priority so that Karachi is a industrial hub, to further strengthen at the level of international level, for which no stone will be left unturned.

On the occasion Gulzar Feroze, Khalid Tawwab, Zubair F. Tufail highlighted the problems and issues of industrial sector, investment opportunities, road shows and other modalities with their recommendations and assured the Sindh government and the PPP to set up their industries for maximum employment of for unemployed youth of Sindh – they required land for the purpose with the support and assistance of the Government.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Abdul Sami Khan, Arif Habib, Mirza Ikhtair Baig, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Mrs. Bilour, Mariam Choudhry, Captain Tarana, Secretary Labour Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Secretary WWB Sindh Asif Memon, Abdul Nabi Memon, DIG Dr. Jameel, DC Central Captain Fareed and large number of business communities and elite of the city attended the reception.