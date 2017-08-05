KARACHI - Senior Minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that Sindh government lacks the capacity of wheat storage and added that 50 percent of wheat procured laying under the open sky with possibility of damage. He stressed the need to increase the storage capacity of grain to increase its life.

This he said while talking to a four member delegation of Food Fortification Programme who called on him to discuss launch of five years wheat flour and edible oils fortification program in the province at Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Friday.

Adviser to chief minister Sindh on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz was also present on the occasion. The delegation comprised FFP Team Leader Diane Northway, Technical Director Dr Tousif Janjua, Health Specialist Lucy Palmer and Advocacy Manager Laila Rubab Jaskani.

Khuhro said that government paid huge amount in terms of payment to private parties including flour mill owners for wheat storage. He told the delegation that Sindh government was establishing Sindh Food Authority to maintain the quality and standard of food in the province and added that in this regard Sindh Assembly passed bill recently while formation of rules of business of authority under process which will be completed soon.

He assured delegation of full support for launching program in Sindh.

Adviser to chief minister Sindh for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz stressed the need of capacity building of officials so that people of province could be served in better way.

Earlier, briefing about the program, Director Technical Dr. Tousif Janjua told that we are working with help of UK Aid to tackle hidden hunger by ensuring 57 percent Pakistan population consume fortified flour and 70 percent consume fortified edible oils to arrest the malnutrition that threaten the lives and chances of life of children and women.

He informed that they have already started this program in Punjab and planning to start five years program in Sindh within next few months. He informed that initially Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta has been picked up in first phase and later it will be implemented across the province. He offered technical support in setting up testing structure of food quality in Sindh and capacity building of government for monitoring of food quality.